Houston Dash played Seattle Reign FC to a 1-1 draw in their home opener at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston on Sunday.
Nichelle Prince got the Dash on the scoreboard first with a goal in the match's 10th minute, but Seattle tied it up on Darian Jenkins' goal in the 58th minute.
In the second minute of stoppage time in the second half, Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell preserved the draw by stopping a Reign penalty kick opportunity.
The Dash return to action 5 p.m. Saturday against Sky Blue FC at Yurcak Field in New Jersey.
