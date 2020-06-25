Heavy rains all around the Galveston area have dumped much fresh water into the bay system and, for the most part, that is good for the ecology.
The marshes and other wetlands will benefit from the cleaning that flood waters offer and, fortunately, this time there has not been much devastation associated with it.
The deluge of fresh water will have some negative effects on fishing for a few days. However, once the wind starts settling down, the situation will improve.
It is too early to tell if the flood waters have affected the movement of fish, primarily trout. If the salinity levels in the bays get low enough, trout will scatter to deeper waters that hold better salinity.
During heavy floods, such as those associated with Hurricane Harvey, the bay waters become so fresh that trout and other fish are driven closer to the passes into the Gulf of Mexico and to the surf.
When this occurs, the fish are stacked up in such concentrations that they are easy targets for anglers.
There are no signs that the current situation will result in anything like that.
We should see the beginning of improvement Friday and barring any heavy rains for a few days, fishing should bounce back quickly.
Looking ahead to this weekend, several improvements will be needed. First, the off color water in the surf and the bays will need to clear up. A nice, gentle southeast breeze would accelerate this.
Regardless, there will be fish caught, just mostly those feeding by scent and not sight. Trout are largely sight feeders while reds and drum rely heavily on scent.
