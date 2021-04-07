It won't be long before the beach water temperature surpasses 70 degrees. And as the thermometer rises, so does the fishing.
April is typically the month when we see all of this taking place and with the current water temperature just below 70, look for the break to occur any day now.
One indication of the water warming is the presence of certain fish that thrive in the hot summer readings in the upper 80s. One of the fish, alligator gar, is being found along Offatts Bayou early this year.
Jackie Arnim of Bandera fished the Jamail Bay Park Pier Tuesday night and caught a large gar estimated to be around five feet in length. The big fish took a piece of cut mullet and gave Arnim quite a fight before breaking the line.
Another sure sign of spring fish is the jack crevalle. While no reports of catches have been received, look for the prolific fighters to appear any day.
Capt. Cody Dunn sent in the following report of his latest fishing trip.
Dunn and Rubin Rodriguez fished the jetties last Sunday starting out at the North Jetty where the water resembled chocolate milk. They found much better water at the South Jetty and it was there that the action turned on.
The first line dropped resulted in a 28-inch (on the money) red. For the day, they ended up catching 30 sheepshead, another red (24 inches), seven puppy drum, an 18-inch flounder and 15 large hardheads.
Of the fish caught, 10 sheepshead were retained along with three drum, the smaller red and the flounder.
Two quarts of live shrimp were depleted in the process and toward the end Capt. Dunn was tearing them in half and his guests were still catching sheepshead.
