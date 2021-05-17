HOUSTON
The Houston Astros announced Monday evening they will increase their fan capacity to 100 percent at Minute Maid Park for the rest of the season starting with the home series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 25, according to a press release.
Tickets are on sale for games through June 3. The Astros will now sell more tickets for the additional seats available for those games.
Additionally, the Astros will no longer require masks at the stadium for fans who have been fully vaccinated. Fans who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to continue to wear masks. All other health and safety measures will remain in place.
