Baseball America announced Tuesday that Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker was named its 2021 Manager of the Year.

Baker is the third Astros manager to win the award with Larry Dierker (1998) and A.J. Hinch (2017). This is the 72-year-old manager’s second time winning the award with his first time earning the award coming in 2000 while he was the San Francisco Giants manager.

Baker led the Astros to a World Series berth in 2021, which was the team’s third appearance in the past five seasons and fourth time overall. The Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox 4-0 and the Boston Red Sox 4-2 after being down in the Red Sox series 2-1.

With Baker’s leadership, the team has a combined 17-12 (.586) record over the past two postseasons, which gives them more playoff wins than any other American League team during that span. Baker’s .586 postseason winning percentage as the Astros manager is the best in franchise history.

Baker achieved two milestones during the 2021 season. After the Astros clinched the AL West title in September, he was the first manager in MLB history win division titles with five different clubs. When the Astros advanced to the World Series in October, Baker became the ninth manager in history to win pennants in the American League and National League.

