The rough surf and high water levels are taking their toll on structures around the water’s edge.
By now, many of you have heard that a portion of the 61st Street Fishing Pier was washed ashore, leaving the popular fishing spot badly damaged. A number of private piers and docks also were badly damaged, as Tropical Storm Beta added more destruction to an already fragile situation from a series of tropical systems this season.
In all of the turmoil in the Gulf on Sunday morning, Greg Hagerud was in the surf fishing. Our frequent contributor to the Reel Report wrote, “I fished the surf Sunday morning never going more than knee deep. Live croaker was the bait of choice, free lined. Two bull reds were caught and released.
Saturday, I went down to the docks. The shrimpers were adding extra lines to the boats preparing for the storm. Needless to say shrimp will be in short supply most of the week.
The red fish should be off the chain, as they say, once this weather is over.”
The exact course and duration of the tropical storm remains uncertain. However, it is expected that the Galveston area will continue to get strong winds and high water levels for a few more days.
Until the storm passes and conditions begin to settle, it is going to be difficult to predict where the fishing will take place in the aftermath.
