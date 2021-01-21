Damp, foggy and otherwise uncomfortable weather has been with us for several days, and it appears we will have to deal with much of this for a while longer.
The result is that not much is taking place on the fishing scene. We did have one fishing report coming from Mark Haas also known as “Catfish Mark”
Haas reported he has been fishing for a few days on the bay side of Bolivar using dead shrimp, Gulps and artificials, with shrimp cravette spray. He reported the following:
“No live bait available at this time on this side of the ferry. No fish! Laid out crab traps baited with chicken necks. Bait still there after two days. All in all very slow the first month of the year from the inland waterway shore at Bolivar.”
Speaking of crab traps, a reader who lives on Moses Lake asked about a repellent for otters. Recently otters have been tearing into his crab traps whether baited or not. Several of his crab traps have been badly damaged or destroyed and a recommendation is sought for how to get rid of them other than by killing.
Anyone with any suggestions, please pass them on.
Anglers and other saltwater enthusiasts will get a break from the January doldrums later this month, as the Galveston County Fishing and Outdoor Expo will take place. The event will be held at the Galveston County Fair & Rodeo Grounds in Hitchcock from Jan. 29 through Jan. 31.
Show times are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $10 for ages 18 and over; $5 for ages 7 to 17 and free for those under 7 years of age. A ticket will be good for all weekend.
For more information, check out www.gotfishexpo.com.
