I woke up this morning to social media overload, with talk and pictures of Tuesday’s storm. Even my wife woke this morning talking about the weather. I slept like a baby and was not fazed.
John Paul Bosco III and Ross Sumbera fished this past Saturday. They headed out to the end of the North Jetty. There, the duo caught speckled trout during the incoming tide. He did mention it was a little choppy with the seas running 2 to 3 feet. After leaving the jetty, they made a stop at Seawolf Park and caught more trout. A cruise through the Galveston Channel, stopping a bit to fish, yielded a few flounder before they called it a day.
Glenn Stevens with Coastal Guide Service send me a report Tuesday. He fished a group Sunday in west Galveston Bay. They used live croakers and caught some nice trout and one large flounder.
Eagle Point Fishing Camp in San Leon reported few anglers out Tuesday. Scattered catches of trout were reported, but one boat caught them pretty good. Black drum are starting to show in decent numbers, over the deeper shell pads. Sheepshead are plentiful anywhere there is heavy structure, such as rocks. Live shrimp supply is good, but croakers are limited.
I am going to briefly mention an incident that happened at another ramp and place of business in San Leon. Someone decided to tamper with someone’s boat trailer by removing the oil bath hubs. They left the hubs on the trailer for the owner to find.
I spoke to this gentleman, and he seemed to think it was a fisherman who was upset that he was fishing in “his spot.” This type of behavior is totally uncalled for — no one owns a spot. I could write more about this type of behavior, but I will leave it alone.
