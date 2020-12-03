Turbulent conditions across the Galveston Bay Complex and offshore Gulf of Mexico remind me of one of the major concerns for boaters this time of year, and that is capsizing. While this is of concern year-round, it warrants special attention from December through the early spring.
Water temperatures are approaching the levels that can send individuals into shock quickly. During this time, there are frequent cold fronts crossing the Texas Gulf Coast and many crop up much sooner than forecast.
Just about every boater has been caught in a tense situation where winds have suddenly increased and wave heights along with them. For most, it was a nervous situation heading back to the ramp. For others, a rescue operation was called, or worse, they did not make it.
While there is no substitute for caution when it comes to watching the weather, there is one safe guard that could easily save a life if the worst happens and the boat capsizes. That is wearing a Type 1 PFD.
There are several types of PFDs or life jackets that are approved by the U.S. Coast Guard for private boats. The Type 1 is the only PFD, however, that will keep an unconscious person’s head above the water.
When water temperatures dip into the 50s and below, shock is a real issue and the quickness with which this can set in is frightening.
Much more can be said, but the point of all of this is that if you are going to be on the water this time of year, have a Type 1 PFD and wear it.
