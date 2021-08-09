I pray all of you enjoyed reading Monday’s Reel Report. Sometimes you have to be creative, while still giving information that can be useful. I have a few reports from Monday that I need to share.
Greg Hagerud and his son Greg Jr. fished this past weekend. On Saturday, they took advantage of the near-calm conditions along the beachfront. Wading out just past the first sand bar, the father-and-son team caught trout, redfish, drum, croaker and whiting.
On Sunday, they ventured to the Galveston harbor. There they caught trout and reds. Many of the trout were undersized and carefully released. Plenty of ladyfish were in the same area, becoming a nuisance. Live shrimp was the bait of choice both days.
Gus Alvarez fished this weekend in west Galveston Bay. On Saturday, he waded the south shoreline on oyster reefs. The water was flat and emerald green in color. Armed with topwater lures, he landed plenty of trout, releasing many keepers.
Sunday’s wade trip was just as good. This time he used soft plastics, specifically the Down South “winter ice” color. Both days the bite was early, 4 a.m. to sunrise, on the incoming tide. He noted there were plenty of shrimp in the area. That is why the fish were there.
Fishing the channel side of the north Galveston jetty Sunday, Chris and Debbie Sodolak had a banner day. In addition to catching their limit of trout and one red, Chris Sodolak landed a juvenile tarpon. The fish hit a live shrimp, 3 feet underneath a popping cork. All the other fish were caught free-lining live shrimp, up against the rocks.
On Sunday, I mentioned keeping an eye on the tropics. Well, it looks like we will have a named system in the next couple of days. Current projection is not toward Texas. Have an evacuation plan in place and check the National Hurricane Center website for updates. I will be back on the water Tuesday. Thank you for reading Reel Report.
