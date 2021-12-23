Here we are on Christmas Eve, and the air temperatures are hovering around the upper 70s. Winds are forecast to blow out of the south at a fairly strong clip. Christmas Day could be the warmest ever, breaking a record. I wouldn’t be surprised to see some packed beaches the next few days on Galveston Island.
Judy Harding, from the West End of Galveston, sent in a report late Wednesday. During the previous evening, while fishing their canal in Lafite’s Cove with her grandchildren, ages 3 and 5, they caught sheepshead, redfish and one black drum pushing 30-plus pounds.
Fishing in the canal again around noon Wednesday for approximately an hour, the grandchildren landed sheepshead, redfish, even some flounder. It was some of the best fishing Harding has experienced since owning her home for 20 years. Needless to say, those children are hooked on fishing.
Eagle Point Fishing Camp reported a handful of anglers on the water. For most of them, the catching was slow. A few sheepshead and black drum were landed with the use of live shrimp.
Joe and Pattie Holecek found some speckled trout fishing in Dickinson Bay. Most of the fish were just short of the legal limit. They only landed three keepers using live shrimp underneath popping corks. Some redfish were found nearby, but mostly, they were oversized.
The camp has live shrimp and mudfish. Hours will be limited because of the holidays.
Capt. Scott Reeh, from Matagorda, reported continued good trout fishing in the Colorado River during the day and under the lights at night.
Anglers drifting the open waters of east Matagorda Bay over scattered shell are catching speckled trout and redfish. Live shrimp under popping corks and dark soft plastic lures are working equally well.
The wade fishing is picking up for those willing to put forth the effort. The usual fall/winter wading locations are holding trout and reds.
I have a special column planned for Christmas Day. Sunday’s column will feature any report that’s not in this column. Thank you for the continued support.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.