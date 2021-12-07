This little front seems to have blown itself out. Strong winds overnight Monday began to lay down during the day Tuesday.
Wednesday and Thursday look promising. This time of year you don't ever know, but the forecast is good.
Before I start with a couple of fishing reports, I received an email from Charlie Rooth, thanking me for providing expanded locations other than Eagle Point. He then made the statement that as I become more familiar with other locations, I might expand my reporting. I take no offense to this, but I've fished every bay system in the Galveston area.
My reports come from individuals and bait camps that send them via email. Every reader may send in a report; I'll be thrilled to receive them. There are many anglers that use the Eagle Point facility to fish from, myself included for more than 35 years. I love writing this column, but I can only convey what I receive.
Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife, Addie, fished the middle of Galveston Bay, along a spoil island rock groin. They boxed trout, sheepshead, black drum and a couple reds using live shrimp under popping corks. The bite was quick and didn't last long, Cruz reported.
John Villarreal and Enrique Proano fished Greens Cut in West Galveston Bay and landed numerous sand trout, whiting and redfish. They retained one red at 24 inches. Water was reported slightly off-colored. Villarreal also said they landed a few undersized speckled trout before calling it a day. This was Proano's first time fishing in the saltwater.
On Dec. 7, 1941, 80 years ago to the day, 2,403 Americans lost their lives in Pearl Harbor. I can only imagine what it was like in this country after the attack, and how everyone came together united as one. God Bless all our veterans, living and deceased, and all those serving.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
