Did our weather forecasters miss their mid-week predictions? The most obvious answer is yes.
What was supposed to be a nice post-Thanksgiving weekend turned out dreary. The forecast called for clearing skies Sunday morning. As I type this column, it is anything but that; the only color I see in the sky is gray. As promised, here are the fish consumption/advisories for Galveston bay.
Chemicals of concern for the bay are Dioxins and Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs).
Area of concern: Clear Creek upstream and west of Clear Lake in Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston and Harris counties.
Advisories: Persons should not consume any species of fish from these waters.
Area of concern: Houston Ship Channel and all waters north of the Fred Hartman Bridge, state Highway 146 including the San Jacinto River below the Lake Houston Dam.
Advisories: Persons should not consume blue crabs or any species of fish from these waters.
Area of concern: Upper Galveston Bay and all waters north of a line drawn from Red Bluff Point to Five Mile Cut Marker to Houston Point.
Advisories: All species of catfish, spotted seatrout (speckled trout) and blue crabs. Adults should limit consumption to one 8-ounce serving per month. Children under 12 years of age and childbearing women should not consume any of the above mentioned species.
Area of concern: Galveston Bay and all waters including Chocolate Bay, East Bay, Trinity Bay and West Galveston Bay.
Advisories: All species of catfish. Adults should limit consumption to one 8-ounce serving per month. Children and women of childbearing age should not consume catfish from these areas.
So, what does all this mean? I will give my opinion in Tuesday's column, along with a fishing update. In fact, I have first-hand knowledge of fish that were tested from two locations in Galveston Bay some 20 miles apart. This study took place about four years ago.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
