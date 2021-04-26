We are starting another week of unsettled weather. Wind again is the main issue, with chances of rain to go with it.
This time of year more than others is a time when our weather changes quickly around Galveston. If your fishing plans are flexible and allow waiting to the last minute to make the decision, windows of good to fair conditions could appear in the forecast.
Over the years, my fishing records have shown many occasions where trips were canceled based on forecasts, and by the time the trip would have taken place, conditions improved.
The reverse likely has taken place more often as trips were scheduled based on a favorable forecast and on the morning of the trip the wind started howling.
Now, there are going to be good fishing days ahead, so what can you expect when the wind drops and the water settles?
First, we keep mentioning the arrival of some of our first summertime fish of the season. Normally, we see this by now, as they usually start showing in early to mid-April. This April, there just have not been many ideal days to fish the surf or jetties where those fish likely would appear.
I do not recall any offshore reports so far this month and again the weather (wind) has much to do with that.
What we have seen so far have been some large trout being caught during those windows of good conditions. From all indications, the black drum run, especially for the “big uglies” is winding down. Puppy and other legal-sized drum still are being caught along with nice-sized sheepshead.
Reds have been fairly consistent all year, and trout seem to prefer feeding at night.
Monday's full moon should do much for night fishing.
