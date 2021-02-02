For a change, nice conditions set in Tuesday, Groundhog Day. I understand that the groundhog saw his shadow, but I hope his prediction of six more weeks of winter is confined to his home in Pennsylvania, where the weather was not so nice Tuesday.
Here, seasonal temperatures prevailed, and it appears that today could offer one of those windows of opportunity for fishing. If the forecasts hold, light winds along with sunny and warmer weather will be with us.
Thursday looks good as well. Wind, however, could be an issue that day.
So, if you make it out either of those days, where would be the best place to fish?
If we look at recent reports of where the action has taken place, it definitely would not be limited to any one area. Spots around the Galveston Ship Channel are among some of the better choices for this time of year, and reports last week confirmed that.
West Bay, especially upper West Bay, tends to be in its prime about now. The Deer Islands, Greens Lake, Carancahua Lake and Carancahua Cove have been holding trout and reds.
Offatts and English bayous have had good reports of their catches for the past two weeks.
Night fishing also should take off again, and anglers having access to lighted docks and piers could find good action on trout and reds.
If you make it out either today or Thursday, let us hear from you on how you fared.
