Offshore fishing has come alive. However, there are not as many participants as there have been in past years.
Perhaps it is the virus, and the related preventive measures being taken, or it could be that the interest has not picked up yet.
Regardless, the boats making it out to the blue waters are finding good action on a number of our typical summertime fish.
Dallas resident Fred Green found the action hot and heavy Monday when he made an overnight trip to the floating platforms well over 100 miles out of Galveston. Blackfin tuna, mako sharks, wahoo and barracuda were all around the area. Before heading back to Galveston, he and his guests landed 12 blackfin tuna to over 20 pounds, a large mako shark, two wahoo to 31 pounds and several barracuda.
On the trip back, two ling were caught, along with an additional barracuda and numerous kings, bonito and pilot fish.
Green felt the prize of the trip was the mako shark. He maintains that makos are one of the best eating fish in the Gulf waters.
Inshore fishing reports have been slow to come in over the past few days. The only one for Wednesday came from Horace Highsmith who, along with his family, camped at San Luis Pass. The group from Plano fished the pass area both day and night with sharks, stingrays and black drum about it for their efforts.
A large jack crevalle was caught by Highsmith’s son Kevin. The jack measured 26 inches. Cut mullet, ladyfish and squid were the baits.
