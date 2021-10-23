Anglers on Galveston Bay on Saturday were greeted with light winds and near calm waters. In the afternoon, winds increased along with the cloud cover.
Early Sunday morning, the chance of rain increases and winds are forecast to blow from the south/southeast at 10-15 miles per hour. Not all that horrible, if you plan on fishing.
A late report came in Friday, from Capt. Garry McAninch Jr. He was on a good redfish bite, using live shrimp underneath popping corks. He was drift fishing over oyster reefs in west Galveston Bay. He also reported that his group of anglers landed numerous undersized speckled trout, retaining only three keepers.
Friday, Mike Cacciotti reported that the northern reaches of Galveston Bay is good for speckled trout, redfish and a few flounder. Best bite is coming off of live shrimp, fished along rocks and oyster reefs. The birds have been working in Trinity Bay, but most of the fish under them are small sand trout, with the occasional speckled trout. Outgoing tide is providing the best action.
Joe Bukowski has been the fishing the area commonly known as the "Seabrook Flats." Using soft plastic lures rigged on a quarter-ounce jig head, catches have consisted of speckled trout ane keeper reds, along with some bull reds. The fish have been holding near the end of the piers that line the shoreline in 4-7 feet of water. He noted the bite is not fast, but there is enough fish to warrant the effort.
Capt. Shannon Labauve on Saturday said the red snapper bite is good offshore out of Galveston. A few mangrove snapper and ling have been landed. The redfish bite on the Galveston jetties is really good. Live croakers and fresh dead shad fished on the bottom is working best.
So Friday early evening, I sustained a injury that required stitches. I tripped over something downstairs in my storage room, and impeded the trigger guard of a casting rod into the palm of my hand. Needless to say I will not be fishing for a few days because of a chance of infection from the saltwater and fish. So, please keep sending in those fishing reports.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
