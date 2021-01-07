Cold weather has returned to Galveston, and it appears chilly conditions will be with us for a few days. The good news is no freezing temperatures are in the forecast.
Most likely fishing will be limited to the “die-hards” this weekend, and while this is not unusual for early January, what is different this year is that the annual Houston Boat, Sport and Travel Show is not there as an outlet for anglers to enjoy.
Low water levels likely will further handicap fishing, as trout and other fish are going to seek refuge in deeper waters and not moving much until warmer temperatures return.
When patterns like this set in, anglers look for a southeast or east wind to help the situation. Those winds bring warmer Gulf waters to aid in the return of normal tide levels and increase water temperatures in the bays.
We should see this occur Saturday and part of Sunday. Another cold front, however, is on its way and is forecast to arrive late Sunday or Monday.
Now comes a good question, and that is where is the best spot to fish this weekend?
With all of the adverse elements present, it is reasonable to say that any spot that offers deep water and has some protection from the wind would be a possibility. Often the diversionary canal is a good spot, as are parts of Moses Lake. Points around Offatts Bayou could be worthwhile to check out.
In any event, if fishing is in your plans this weekend, be sure to wrap-up before heading out and yes, send us a report of how you fared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.