The focus is on the weather for the next few days. There appears to be a significant threat of some damaging freezing temperatures early next week. If so, it appears that we were almost able to survive the magic Valentine's Day reprieve from severe freezes.
It has been a while since we have experienced any serious freeze event in Galveston and at this point I hold a lot of optimism that we will escape the worst.
The key will be how low the water temperatures get and for how long. Based on Friday morning's forecast, it appears that a prolonged period of freezing temperatures will not last very long. Hopefully that forecast will hold true.
When water temperatures fall below the low 40s, trout are in trouble. They just cannot handle temperatures at that level very long.
Now, another question arises and has been the topic of notes from several readers recently. Will this cold spell send trout and other fish into the deep holes of Offatts Bayou and other areas such as Moses Lake?
My guess is that it will. I do not expect either area to be shut down to fishing unless the forecast changes for the worse. One of the keys to whether the action is taking place around Offatts Bayou is to observe the number of boats anchored in groups, especially off Moody Gardens where the famous Blue Hole is located.
If the fish are there, the anglers will be. Long time Offatts cold weather anglers know when to hit that area and it is difficult to get reports from that group.
At this point we are in a wait-and-see pattern as the forecasts can easily change for the better or the worse.
