I’m turning in my next three Reel Reports early in the day because of prior commitments that I must keep. It’s easier to write this column when I have time to think about it throughout a day. My mind never stops writing even though I may not have paper or a pen.
West Galveston Bay is producing scattered catches of trout and redfish for those anglers drifting from a boat. The deeper shell reefs are holding fish, but don’t overlook the shallow structure next to deeper water.
This time of year, the anglers throwing soft plastics have the advantage over live bait users. One may ask why. It’s the ability to make more casts, covering more water, thus equaling more bites.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve reported the bull red bite has slowed along the Galveston jetties. Keeper reds and sheepshead have taken their place for those anglers throwing live shrimp along the rocks. These same anglers and guides out of the Galveston Yacht Basin are eagerly awaiting the reopening of the flounder fishery Wednesday.
I ran a trip out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp on Thursday with three young men, all from the northeast part of this country. They met while attending college and have remained in touch. In fact, one of them is doing some research at Rice University, which brought them to the coast.
We were hampered with foggy conditions and wind early. Making the best of the situation, they landed a few sheepshead, a couple keeper trout, even two large sand trout. Even catching those was a grind on live shrimp.
The sun finally showed through the warm moist air, and I suggested we run the shoreline north and see whether we can find some fish working in the open bay. They agreed, so off we went, although it was a bit windy and the water choppy.
I found a couple schools of redfish, but they were on the move. The conditions never allowed us a chance to get on them. We decided to head back and end the day where we started. Then finally, we ran into one school of reds that cooperated, and three hookups came instantaneously. After that, we never saw them again. It was a good ending to a tough day of catching.
There’s a Toys for Tots fishing tournament for black drum and bull reds Saturday taking place on the Texas City Dike. Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Entry fee is $20 plus an unopened gift.
The bay waters will be rough Saturday. Be cautious if you’re out in a boat. I’ve received some great complimentary emails lately, and I thank you all for them.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
