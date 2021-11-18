Thursday's cold front stalled a bit before moving through the area. It was forecast to move through during the wee hours in the morning. Instead, it began moving onto Galveston Island around midmorning. Not much rain associated with it, only winds from the northeast showed up.
On Saturday, Heroes on the Water-Galveston Bay will host a kayak fishing event at the Baytown Nature Center, 6213 Bayway Drive in Baytown. Times will be from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Go to heroesonthewater.org to see what this organization provides to veterans, first responders and their families.
The West End Anglers will host Round II of the FishWestEnd Winter Trout Tournament on Dec. 4. This is a team event, no more than two anglers per team. You're allowed to launch and fish anywhere within the stated boundaries. Weigh-in will take place at the West End Marina & Restaurants, 21706 Burnet Drive in Galveston (Sea Isle Subdivision). For more information, visit fishwestend.com.
The results of the first FishWestEnd Winter Trout Tournament held Nov. 13 were:
Heaviest Stringer Weight
First-place team: Greg Francis/Dan Popovich — three trout, 15.37 pounds
Second-place team: Collin Peterson/Justin Cooper — three trout, 14.89 pounds
Third-place team: Dan Williamson/Ari Schwartz — three trout, 12.34 pounds
Heaviest Trout Side Pot
First place: Justin Cooper, 5.91 pounds
Second place: Dan Popovich, 4.88 pounds
Third place: Travis Daffern, 4.50 pounds
For the next two days, I'll be at the Seaside Treasure Festival at Moody Methodist Church. My wife has a booth in the show upstairs. If you attend, stop by and say hello. We can even talk some fishing.
Let me know of any upcoming events related to Galveston Bay, and I'll mention it in the column. It looks like this cold front will be short-lived. Friday's early winds may be strong, but they should die down by the afternoon. Thank you all for the continued support.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
