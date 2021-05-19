Whatever is causing all of the windy, stormy weather looks like it wants to stay around for a while longer. The good news is forecasts for the Memorial Day weekend, just over two weeks away, look good.
It is not unusual to have unsettled weather with wind and thunderstorms this time of year. The magnitude of the current weather maker, however, is worse than we normally have in May. I hope once the wind and storms pass on, normal late May weather patterns will return.
We still are in that season when the larger trout are spawning and some of the heaviest fish of the year are caught. Capt. Mike Williams has always referred to this as the “Tides of Taurus,” and the time of the year when trophy trout are most plentiful around the Galveston Bay Complex.
That means we have one more day left to catch that big trout, as that zodiac ends on May 20.
While there is little doubt that April 20 to May 20 is an excellent time frame for landing a “wall hanger,” my larger trout have come in June and August. My largest, a big sow hitting the scale at more than 8 pounds, was caught during a private fishing tournament in August 1990. Needless to say, it won the speckled trout category and was just 4 ounces from the overall big fish.
Unfortunately, a 27-inch red was the winner. I still, however, enjoy looking at my winning trout hanging on my breakfast room wall.
Once the Memorial Day weekend arrives, just about all of our summertime fish will be around.
