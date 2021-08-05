It was the third day of rain for Galveston Island. Areas north of Texas City received little of the rain Thursday.
Winds were not favorable for the open areas of Galveston Bay. Praying this weather settles before Friday and into the weekend.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve sent in an update on the fishing Wednesday. He mentioned that solid snapper were caught, up until the closure of the season. Larger number of kings are beginning to show up on the close offshore platforms off Galveston. Near shore, shark fishing has remained steady. Jetty fishing for speckled trout is getting better. Best bait has been live shrimp. On Wednesday afternoon, Christopher Blake landed a 28-inch trout. Congratulations on the fish.
Capt. Juan Cruz and Gilbert Mendoza braved the elements Thursday. Launching from Eagle Point, they ventured to the channel in rough conditions, and they caught one red and a handful of sheepshead. All caught on live shrimp.
Patty and Joe Holecek fished again Thursday from Eagle Point. First stop was along the channel by Redfish Island. This yielded nothing, then they sought the protection of Dickinson Bay, and they ended up catching two keeper reds.
I had the pleasure of hosting Danny Harvard and his wife, Angela, on Thursday. They live outside Diboll. He just retired from law enforcement and was celebrating a birthday.
Sometimes things don't work out when it comes to the weather and catching. Today was just that day for us. Not all was lost for we talked about the miracles working in their life, the blessings are many. Sometimes, it's just not all about catching a box full of fish.
