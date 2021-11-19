What a gorgeous Friday to start the weekend. Winds kept many off the water. I do have one late report from Thursday, and I’m going to touch on the flounder fishing.
I ended up receiving a late report from Fred Heyne on Thursday. Heyne keeps his boat at the Houston Yacht Club in Shoreacres, near La Porte. We fished together a few weeks ago, and he’s now a fish-catching machine.
It seems the last two evenings he has gone out and caught speckled trout outside the yacht club. The fish are being caught “under the birds, gulls.” He reported landing trout pushing the 20-inch mark. Heyne is using soft plastics rigged with a 1/4-ounce jig head.
When we fished together, he mentioned “fishing the birds” to me but was only catching gafftop. I replied if you find them in November, it’ll be trout under them. I guess he’s figured that out. Always good hearing people enjoying the fruits of their labor.
Recently in Nueces County, game wardens came upon two individuals gigging flounder during the closed season. Citations were issued for possession of flounder during the closed season, undersized flounder and possessing more than their daily bag limit.
I hope the game wardens have stepped up their patrols in Galveston Bay. I’ve read that many “gigging boats” are launching from area ramps. They are allowed to gig sheepshead and black drum under the current regulations. I think most of them are abiding by the law, but there’s always a few who think the laws don’t apply to them.
The flounder closure is such a touchy subject. I’ve been encountering a few while throwing soft plastics fishing for trout. Some are specifically targeting them using live bait. Right or wrong, it’s an individual decision for those to decide.
Saturday should be nice out on Galveston Bay. Let me know how the fishing is because I’ll be enjoying the weather inside Moody Methodist Church.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
