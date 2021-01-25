Last weekend was a continuation of the January doldrums, with few reports coming in. The key to fishing or better stated catching fish has been to watch for windows of opportunity, mainly light to moderate wind.
The action could be best described as sporadic. There were some nice catches, with pan fish being the most reported fish. Sheepshead, puppy drum, whiting and croaker made up most of the catches. West Bay seemed to be the best place to find trout and reds.
While no major catches were reported, there were a few limits of reds along with sub-limits of trout reported.
For the game fish, early and late were when the catches took place. Night fishing around lights definitely favored specks although the numbers were not high, meaning few limits of fish.
Water levels were low Monday, and that was surprising as a sustained southeast wind had been prevailing most of the weekend and also on Monday. Usually that brings at least slightly higher tide levels.
So, not much encouraging news on the fishing scene.
This week appears to follow the same pattern as other weeks this month, with fog during the early part followed by a cold front Wednesday. After this weekend, January will be behind us, and I hope February will bring some positive changes to fishing.
We will take a look at the prospects for fishing in February this weekend.
