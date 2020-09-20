While winds were gusting to over 30 knots on Sunday morning, there were fishermen out giving protected (if there were such) waters a try.
One group led by David Huber fished English Bayou just north of the 61st Street Bridge and found the reds biting. Huber and colleagues used a variety of soft plastics to land three slot reds.
The narrow inlet of Lake Madeline near 81st Street was productive for Mark Hanna and Ron Martin. The two anglers from Tiki Island used live shrimp and mud minnows to land two reds, 20 and 23 inches in length, along with an 18-inch black drum.
Hanna said the bait was caught in a cast net from a grassy area along the side shoreline of Moody Gardens.
Other than that, anglers were preparing for some heavy rain and dangerously high tides from Tropical Storm Beta.
It likely will take two or three days before we know what effects “Beta” had on fishing and the extent of the damages incurred by bait camps and marinas.
