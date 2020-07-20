It is that time of year when tropical systems affect coastal fishing. Most of this week, we will deal with a couple of those systems that are forecast to bring stormy and unsettled weather to our region.
While there might be some windows of tolerable conditions in which to fish inshore, the offshore waters look to be out, especially for smaller boats.
Mark McDavid felt conditions were too dangerous to get out in his kayak Monday, so he chose to fish the surf. By 9:45 a.m., he was chased away by rain. However, beforehand, he was able to load a cooler with whiting. Other fish caught and released were stingrays and undersized reds.
Near San Luis Pass, John Miller and Adam Rothchild wade-fished the south shoreline of lower West Bay and landed five keeper trout and a slot red. Soft plastics in dark colors were the baits and, like McDavid, their fishing was cut short by thunderstorms.
The action took place between daybreak and 8:30 a.m.
If gar is your choice of fish, the Offatts Bayou area is where you should be fishing, especially at night.
Stan Thomas and his family fished the pier at Jamail Bay Park on 61st Street on Sunday night and caught two gar, one was landed and the other too large to deck. Cut mullet was the bait.
Other fish caught using dead shrimp were piggy perch, croaker and hardheads.
Piers and other structures off Teichman Road also produced their share of gar. Toby Franks reported many gar of all sizes around the lighted piers and docks last weekend.
