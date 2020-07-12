We are in to that time of year when one of our most popular baits, live shrimp, is in short supply.
There are a couple of reasons for this. First, the hot water temperatures encourage shrimp to burrow down in the soft bottom making it more difficult for shrimpers to net them.
Second, for deeper fishing, especially around the jetties and deeper reefs, shrimp are one of the more popular choices.
Lastly, there tend to be more anglers fishing due to the vacation season. Combine all of that, and the stress is on the shrimp.
Greg Hagurud, one of our regular contributors, shared his experience fishing the Galveston harbor area Saturday morning.
Hagurud said: “I fished the harbor this morning. The trout have been good until about 8 a.m. Then it is over. After that, you can pitch under the docks for some nice Mangrove.
"Last week I had six Mangrove over 3 pounds. They are really good cooked whole on the grill.
"For the last month, it has been three to five undersized trout for every keeper. Last week and this morning there, were more legal fish than undersized.
"Live shrimp, the bigger the better, under a popping cork about 2 feet down work great. I love watching the nervous shrimp trying to climb on the cork. When you see that get ready.
"You can catch a lot of fish with a pint of shrimp. The bait camp lines have been really long, even at 5 a.m.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.