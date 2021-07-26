I am so ready for the forecast wind shift in direction. The heat index has been dangerously high the past couple of days. It is amazing how a shift in the wind from the east will drop those feels-like temperatures. Despite the heat, I did receive some encouraging news on the fishing front.
Jason Seifert reported in Monday with a good trip. On Sunday, at the Galveston south jetty, 14-year-old Ben Seifert, 10-year-old Eli Boone and Seifert caught 12 keeper speckled trout. Ben Seifert and Boone tag-teamed and landed a 41-inch bull red during the outing.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve sent in an offshore report Monday. Hard spots 50-plus miles out of Galveston is good for red snapper. Fish pushing 20 pounds are coming from wrecks and rocks in the same area. He did note these larger fish are holding some 900 feet away from the rock or wreck. Best baits have been shad and sand trout.
Like I promised Sunday, here is an update on Capt. Sammy Orlando‘s late evening trips from Sunday. His twilight outing using live shrimp underneath popping corks produced a couple of keeper trout. He did manage a couple of keeper reds with others just under the legal limit. Since the action was slow, he canceled his night trip.
Capt. Orlando was back at it Monday morning. His group used live shrimp again, and the group had almost nonstop action on trout until about 8:30 a.m., when the tide quit. Many throwbacks were caught, with the keepers ranging in size from 16-19 inches. Redfish were tough to find Monday morning. Water was low again and not holding good clarity.
I will be back on the water all this week. I will give an update on the conditions and fishing from middle Galveston Bay. Keep sending in those reports. They are much appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.