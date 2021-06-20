Conditions were not that horrible on Sunday. I believe most anglers decided to spend the day being with family. I did get a couple reports in, but, otherwise, it was on the slow side.
Before getting on with the fishing report, I would like to touch base on boating safety. Having a peace of mind, if you have a mechanical problem on the water is critical. Most think, you just call the Coast Guard. This is a correct answer if you're in immediate danger. What if you're just broken down on a shoreline. Then what?
I suggest being a member of a commercial towing assistance company. Two come to mind, Sea-Tow and Tow Boat. Most insurance policies cover towing, but they contract out with the two mentioned companies.
Yes, they will come and get you but their members take top priority. On a busy day, you might end up waiting for a few hours before being serviced. Becoming a member has many benefits. I suggest all boat owners should take a look at what these companies have to offer.
On Saturday, Cody Dunn, Dan Moore, and Ed Morales ventured out 80 miles off Galveston. They were fishing in the Hall of Fame Tournament. They took first place with a 44-pound cobia caught on a Snapper Slapper Lure.
They also took second and third place, respectively, in the Jackfish division. They caught these two fish on Shimano Spoons. They also caught 17 amaco jacks and five sharks, the largest being a sand bar shark.
They were not done yet. They caught two 30-pound amberjacks, one 10-pound mangrove snapper and a jolt head porgy. What a day.
The Galveston Fishing Pier at 91st street reported fairly slow action the past couple of days. Some drum, bull reds, sand trout and a couple of bonnet head sharks were reported but not much else.
Now, let's just see how hard the winds blow the next couple of days. Increased rain chances are in the forecast along with the wind. We shall see.
