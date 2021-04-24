The last week of April is upon us, and it appears conditions suitable for fishing will be with us, and that is good news, as anglers have a lot of catching up to do.
A full moon will bring stronger tides, and that is another plus for fishing. With all of this coming together, we should see some nice catches arriving at the cleaning tables this week.
If jetty conditions are tolerable, that is where I would be fishing. There is no doubt in my mind that with decent water clarity, there will be some big trout roaming the rocks. Anglers should also see some of the early arrivals of our summertime offshore fish, such as jack crevalle, ling and a variety of sharks.
The only fly in the ointment could be the water temperature. Up until just recently, we were seeing water readings in the low to mid 70s. The latest cold front set that back a few degrees with temperatures dropping below 70 degrees. That should improve this week with warmer Gulf waters flowing in and higher surface temperatures.
The warmer the water, the more attractive it is to moving fish in from offshore. Ideally, water temperatures of 75 degrees and warmer are the best.
This weekend, a large number of visitors hit the island with many weekend residents among them. Those with homes on the water, such as subdivision canals, were having good luck fishing at night.
One of the canal residents in Spanish Grant landed a 25-inch trout that weighed close to 7 pounds late Friday night. The big fish hit a yellow speck rig that was part of a tandem white and yellow set up.
