We are now past San Jacinto Day, April 21, and that is when old timers around the Galveston Bay Complex declare the saltwater fishing season is underway.
While conditions for the famous day were not up to par, the day before was outstanding for fishing.
Another cold front was blasting through the Galveston area Wednesday, and most likely, it will be closer to this weekend before conditions settle for fishing.
Most likely, it was one of those pre-frontal bite days on Tuesday, as a number of quality catches were reported. Reds, trout, sheepshead, gafftop and puppy drum all were reported by anglers fishing all around Galveston.
Whether it was an actual pre-frontal bite is not as important as the conditions that had settled in for fishing. A light south to southeast wind was triggering good water clarity, and the fish were responding. Those conditions almost always result in good fishing.
On numerous occasions, it has been mentioned in the Reel Report that one of the keys to successful fishing is to know when to go and how to predict those days. The best way is to look at multiple long range forecasts of up to 10 days ahead.
This time of year wind has increasingly become a problem for anglers, and while fishing is usually difficult in windy weather, predicting when it will change is the key.
A review of forecasts will give you an indication of when the wind starts dropping, and that is the time fishing trips should be planned. Usually, if three or four forecasts show a drop in velocities that should be about as dependable as you can find.
Certainly, the predictions can be wrong. They are, however, worthy of using for planning your trips.
I began using this method for planning offshore trips many years ago and found that I was able to make more trips rather than employing my old method of trusting “luck of the draw."
