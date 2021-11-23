Recently, I’ve been mentioning bays that might be unfamiliar to my column followers. Many times, I’ll mention a bay and assume most anglers would have some knowledge of its location. That’s not always the case. I’m still surprised that some anglers that fish Galveston have never heard of Eagle Point Fishing Camp.
Lately, the upper end of Galveston Bay has been mentioned frequently. The area I am referring to is north of the Fred Hartman Bridge. This bridge links the city of La Porte to Baytown. Before the bridge was built, motorists had to use the Baytown tunnel, which ran under the Houston Ship Channel.
There are four well-known bay systems in this area, located just off the Houston Ship Channel: Scott Bay, Burnet Bay, Crystal Bay and San Jacinto Bay. These bays range anywhere in depth from 2 feet to 7 feet. The bottom of these bays is made up of mud, shell, sand, rocks and even some old pilings.
The main artery for all these bays is the San Jacinto River. As it flows, so does the life in all these bays flow. It empties into the Houston Ship Channel, just north of Burnet Bay. In fact, if you ever visited the Monument Inn restaurant, you were overlooking Burnet Bay.
During a fall/winter season with little rainfall, these bays are full of saltwater marine life. Speckled trout, redfish, black drum and sheepshead migrate to these bays, and they are commonly caught by anglers. Not all of the above- mentioned fish move to this area from Galveston Bay. Those that do have a better chance of survival during a hard freeze event like we had last year.
I started fishing this area more than 30 years ago. I witnessed the building of the bridge and the removal of the Baytown tunnel. This area has undergone tremendous change.
There was a bait camp at Morgan’s Point called Mary’s that I would frequent. It’s long gone. The ramps at Bayland Park, now called Buddy McBride Boat Ramp, are much improved from the old gravel road I remember. This ramp provides the best access to these bays. The address is 2641 S. state highway 146 Business in Baytown.
The 61st Street Fishing Pier will offer a discount for those that want to avoid the Black Friday shopping craze, as $2 will be taken off the price of admission on Friday.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.