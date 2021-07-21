Early Wednesday storms broke apart right at daybreak. We don’t need any more rain, but it’s still in the forecast for Thursday. Chances do decrease as we head into the weekend.
Greg Hagerud Sr. and his son Greg Jr. fished Saturday and Sunday. The father-and-son team caught trout both days in the surf and the Galveston Channel. They used live shrimp as bait.
Capt. Shannon LaBauve reported in Wednesday. He said shark fishing is still good behind the beachfront shrimp boats. Shad and sand trout have been the best baits. Trout action is holding up at the Galveston jetties. Live croakers and live shrimp have been effective baits. As a bonus on Wednesday’s trip, angler Benjamin Ng landed a tarpon aboard LaBauve’s boat. Congratulations, young man.
I talked with longtime friend Don Farmer on Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday, he and Ronnie Ginsberg, Blake Wilson, Mike Standly, and Chase Farmer ventured 60 miles offshore southeast of Galveston. Don Farmer said the seas were choppy, but they were rewarded well for their effort. Utilizing 6 ounces of weight in the strong current, they caught their limit of snapper. Several of the fish were in the 20-pound class. They used cigar minnows as bait.
Capt. Gary Gray and I visited briefly Wednesday. He and his wife, Capt. Shellie Gray, own Bay Rat Guide Service. They fish out of Charlie’s Bait Camp in Port O’Connor. They both had groups out on Wednesday with Gary Gray fishing the surf, while Shellie Gray fished west Matagorda Bay.
They caught their limits of trout and a couple reds for each boat using live croakers as bait. Gary Gray mentioned he had to move several times because of the abundance of sharks. Off-color water because of recent runoff is making fishing a little more difficult.
I received a call by a concerned citizen about all the trash left by many anglers. Please take your trash home — if there are no receptacles in the area you’re fishing. If you see trash on the ground, do your part and discard it properly. It only takes a minute of your time.
