Tuesday was one of those “Chamber of Commerce” Days, as warm, sunny weather gave a sunny south picture of what it was like around Galveston.
Adding to the pluses was some good fishing, especially at night.
Around the Galveston Ship Channel area, there were a number of boats scattered around trying for the stragglers of the flounder run. At press time on Tuesday, there were no reports from the channel area. There were some reports from other areas, however.
The jetties continued where they left off during a window of tolerable conditions last weekend. Reds, sheepshead, black drum and sand trout were caught around both jetties, with the action coming from live and dead shrimp fished close to the rocks.
Subdivision canals and other lighted areas produced reds and trout during the evening hours.
Jason Seifert reported a nice catch by his son and daughter at Lake Como on Monday night. Fourteen-year-old Ben landed a slot red measuring just under 28 inches. His 12 year-old sister Beth caught a speckled trout measuring just over 22 inches. Soft plastics accounted for both fish.
Fred Sears fished the Teichman Point area Sunday night and landed a limit of trout with the largest being taped at 21 inches and the smallest at 16 inches. Live shrimp was the bait.
Carl Solomon fished the Jamail Bay Park on 61st Street on Sunday night and landed a 21-inch red using dead shrimp for bait. Solomon said it was the largest fish he has ever caught and so much larger than the three whiting he caught earlier that evening.
