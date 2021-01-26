Warmer weather around Galveston has generated an interest in fishing from many anglers who have been sitting on the sidelines waiting for more comfortable conditions.
There were more anglers hitting the water Tuesday than what we saw over the weekend and, if temperatures bounce back following the latest cold front, expect to see more activity on the water by this weekend.
Two reports were in by press time Tuesday. The first came from Carl Stanley who, along with two friends, fished the Offatts Bayou area early in the day. Stanley said they fished a number of spots from Moody Garden all the way to English Bayou where they finally got a little action on trout.
Three specks were caught on the north end of the bayou near the corner pilings. Live shrimp was the bait. Two of the fish passed the 15-inch measurement, and the other was released. The only other action was a few small sand trout caught along the Moody Channel near Offatts Point Circle.
A later report was received from Chester Heermans who fished from a lighted dock on Tiki Island on Monday night and caught four specks — three undersized and one keeper. Tandem speck jigs in white and yellow were the bait. A large red hit on the first cast but managed to break the line.
It appears January will continue with its erratic weather through Sunday, the last day of the month. If fishing is in your plans this weekend, keep an eye on the weather. It has been unusually unpredictable this month.
