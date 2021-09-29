Late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, thunderstorms blanketed our coastal area. In fact, the power went out several times Wednesday morning here in Jamaica Beach, although only briefly.
I heard other areas of the island lost power during these storms. The good news is we needed the rain.
On Tuesday, I mentioned the two hurricanes that came ashore on the coast of Texas in October. For clarification, I was speaking of storms that developed in the Atlantic, Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico.
I received an email from Ron Ciaccio on Wednesday morning. He remembered his mother mentioning to him about a hurricane that affected Galveston in 1949. During that year, there were 16 tropical storms and seven hurricanes.
The hurricane that struck the Texas coast developed in the Pacific Ocean as a depression. It drifted northwestward, making landfall in Guatemala. It then crossed Mexico and entered the Gulf on Sept. 30. It quickly strengthened to a Category 2 before making landfall near Freeport on Oct 4.
Ciaccio’s mother, who was pregnant at the time, rode the hurricane out at St. Mary’s Hospital and gave birth to a baby boy Oct. 8. She named him Ron. What a story, and to add, his grandparents were survivors of the 1900 Storm.
In 2015, another Pacific hurricane, named Patricia, made its way across Mexico. Within 24 hours of being a named storm, it increased to a Category 5 with top winds of 215 mph. Once it emerged into the Gulf, with winds of tropical storm force, although not deemed a storm by the National Hurricane Center, it merged with a cold front.
This caused widespread flooding in the Houston area. Galveston saw tides 4 feet above normal accompanied by heavy rainfall. All this occurring on Oct. 24-25. I remember this storm and all the flooding on the West End of the island.
So, are we “out of the woods” yet for tropical systems? I keep praying we are, but only God knows. If the weather stabilizes a bit, I’m going to try to fish. I hope you find this reading informative.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.