Conditions along the beachfront Tuesday afternoon reminded us of tropical storm winds. Gusts to gale force strength were sending tides higher than normal and beginning to flood some low-lying areas.
Fishing was definitely put off until another day. Strong winds have dominated the weather picture around Galveston for too long this spring.
Based on the weather forecasts, it appears higher than normal winds will be with us for several more days.
While we are not dealing with a tropical storm or hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, the effects on fishing and fishing reports are the same as if we were.
Looking ahead once the wind begins to die-down, the flooded marshes and other wetlands should hold good numbers of reds seeking new territory to feed. When the waters in those areas start to recede, look for drains into East and West bays to have predator fish close by seeking an easy meal from small fin fish and crustaceans being swept into the larger bays.
All of that is based on past performance. The flushing action in the marshes and back bays will be beneficial in the long run.
Night fishing, in areas that have recently been productive, could be a good possibility for action on trout.
