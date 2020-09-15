The first day of autumn is only a week away, and we continue to see the same summertime pattern as we have for a number of years. While it is nice to have the warm waters in which to fish and swim, our fall fishing likely will be again delayed.
Reds continue to dominate the catches, which is typical for September, especially the larger bull reds. Pelagic fish continue to remain in close proximity of the coast, and for September, there is always something in the Gulf or Atlantic upon which to keep a watch.
What we are experiencing has been a typical September for several years now.
The group of anglers that are most affected by all of this are the flounder fishermen.
The water temperature continues to hover in the mid-80s and, while that is not so unusual for September, water readings in the 80s have continued into October.
Many times it has been mentioned that September is a transition month for Galveston area fishing, as the cooling waters and shorter periods of daylight send signals to fish to begin a migration. The migration is from deeper to shallower waters.
Flounder also get the signal to begin preparing for their migration to the Gulf.
The one element that has interfered with this in recent years is the water temperature. Obviously, the shorter days are not changing but extended periods of warm water are continuing.
Water temperatures well below 70 degrees are the key to triggering the fall movements.
Ironically, in the spring and fall, anglers watch for the magic 70 degree readings. In the first part of the year, it is in anticipation of higher temperatures to come and in the fall, just the opposite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.