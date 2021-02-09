If you’re feeling frustrated with the weather, just think about how it is being a fishing columnist in conditions like we’ve been experiencing.
Our job is to get the latest in fishing information, focusing on who’s catching what, where and on which baits. Fortunately, the Galveston area has anglers fishing most of the time year-round. There are days, however, when no one wants to get close to the water, let alone get out in a boat.
Unfortunately, we could see the situation get worse before it starts improving. The coldest weather of the year likely will be upon us in a few days, and I hope the frigid temperatures won’t drop into the freezing range, or if so, will not last long.
Our only fishing report Tuesday came from Robert Rodriguez, who landed a nice sheepshead while fishing Offatts Bayou on Tuesday afternoon.
The Offatts Bayou area offers some of the deepest water around West Bay and, as I have often mentioned, is a good winter fishing spot.
Jake Foreman sent a note asking if offshore fishing is worthwhile this time of year. Foreman has noticed that few offshore reports are published in the winter.
Offshore fishing can be excellent this time of year, and over two decades ago, serious red snapper anglers would focus on January and February as the times to go after the big sow snapper.
Today, red snapper fishing is closed in federal water but remains open in state of Texas waters. The majority of red snapper are found in federal offshore waters.
Two other factors that keep offshore boats in port are the fact that most of the pelagic fish are gone until late spring, and the weather is undependable.
