Tuesday was another non-typical fall day on the island. It felt more like summer with the winds returning from the south.
I spoke briefly with Capt. Mike Williams, and he has the same sentiments I have toward this weather. Williams is afraid of when we'll go from this warm air pattern to extremely cold air abruptly. If it happens or when it happens, that's the question.
Capt. Sammy Orlando fished with Jim Ulm in West Galveston Bay on Monday. The morning started off with no wind and little tidal movement. Orlando left Sea Isle and pulled into a nearby area to make a wade.
Noticing some bait activity, they jumped out of the boat. This area was full of undersized trout, landing no keepers, so they left. Heading west toward the San Luis Pass, they made another wade, picking up one nice trout and a keeper red. There was little presence of bait activity, so they jumped back into the boat and went back to the same area they had just left.
The tide was moving, and this move paid off. Ulm finished the day with a limit of speckled trout and a limit of reds. They were throwing artificial lures.
Eagle Point Fishing Camp reported Tuesday the bite has slowed. Water is still in good shape, but the lack of tidal movement is a problem. A few sheepshead, drum, reds and little trout are being caught by those who are fishing. Angling pressure has fallen off since November when the flounder fishery closed. They do have a nice supply of live shrimp and mud minnows in stock.
61st Street Fishing Pier reported the anglers are catching black drum, bull reds, sheepshead and whiting. Don't forget Thursday is the free day of fishing for winter Texans and island residents ages 65 and older. Show up from 6 a.m. to noon and fish free for the entire day.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
