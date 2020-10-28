Wednesday was the first day we have experienced some cool autumn weather, and the temperature drop should do wonders for fishing later this week.
The strong northerly winds associated with the cold front likely spared the Galveston area from damaging high tide levels that have been part of the other recent hurricanes that crossed the Gulf.
Once the wind velocities settle, we should see below normal tide levels and with the wetlands and back bays experiencing a big drop in water, flounder should start their move.
Forecasts for Thursday do not look good for fishing as a result of the strong winds. However, by Friday, the velocities should drop and give the weekend anglers some nice conditions for fishing.
Prior the the arrival of the cold front, the water temperatures were hovering in the 75-degree range, which is about 5 degrees lower than they were last week. With a further drop this week, the action should be on.
Bait camps appear to be in good shape overall on bait. White, red and green flags were flying at many, which indicated supplies of live shrimp, mud minnows and mullet. A few of the tackle stores were running short on some of the more popular soft plastics for flounder.
If you have plans for a fishing trip in the near future, you might want to check out the inventories at your favorite tackle shop.
A reminder that Galveston Bait and Tackle near the causeway will host a drive through fundraiser for the family of Capt. Michael LaRue on Saturday. BBQ Plates will be sold for $10 and 3-pound meat packages for $50. This event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Most of you are aware that Michael was a victim of the coronavirus pandemic.
