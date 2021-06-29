Seems like the weather has put a damper on fishing. The forecast for Tuesday kept Capt. Sammy Orlando and I off the water. We planned to fish together but decided to wait till after the Fourth of July.
In all honesty, it was not that bad Tuesday morning. We are on the backside of the full moon, and tides are weak. This also may contribute to the lack of reports.
I did talk with Shane Tallman, owner of Coastal Shade Company. He and his wife Jessica fish out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp and rent one of its dry storage sheds. They fish together as much as possible when they have the time.
He told me that last Saturday they ventured out to Redfish Island. Redfish Island is located about 1.5 miles north of Eagle Point. It is a popular destination spot for large pleasure boats and sailboats from Clear Lake. It is also known as a place to catch fish when conditions are right.
He and his wife did just that and caught limits of sheepshead. They used live shrimp fished underneath popping corks. The rocks along the island provide the habitat that these fish love. Although sheepshead are frowned upon by some anglers, they are excellent table fare. Once you learn how to fillet them, the process is easy.
With the celebration of our country's birthday around the corner, I received an email on some events happening at the Kemah Boardwalk. On July 4, they will host a variety of patriotic festivities. One may see Uncle Sam Stiltwalker while enjoying some live music. All this before the Star Spangled Sky Fireworks show that begins at 9:30 p.m.
I will be back on the water Wednesday through Saturday. If you go fishing, please send me updates on how it went. Thank you all for the support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.