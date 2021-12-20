It was a dreary start to Monday morning, which was followed by the sun shining through the clearing cloud cover. The trend for Tuesday is continued sunshine with the air temperature climbing to near 60 degrees on the coast.
The next four weeks will be pivotal to our fishery. Typically by the third week of January, we’re out of the woods, as one may say, in avoiding a major fish- killing freeze. I’m not saying the Galveston area won’t experience temperatures below freezing. I’m talking about a major freeze hurting our fishery.
Some of you may recall the devastating affects of the freezes in 1983 and 1989. I remember the 1989 freeze well. I sent in my resignation to the YMCA prior to the freeze. I was jumping head first into my guide fishing career, starting January 1990.
Those first two years, it was a struggle fishing in Galveston Bay. Many guides jumped on the tarpon fishing bandwagon, I plugged away in the bays. Anglers plying the waters for speckled trout didn’t see an improvement until summer 1992.
The effects of La Nina is creating this mild, warmer than normal weather pattern. If it can stay in place, thus keeping the Arctic air up to our north, the chances of a deep freeze greatly diminishes. With that being said, the Farmer’s Almanac has predicted a severe cold winter for Texas. What does all this mean? Nothing, but I’m sure enjoying the mild winter, and I pray it stays this way.
Capt. Mike Cacciotti and his group of anglers braved the elements and had an excellent day on the upper end of Galveston Bay. Launching from Bayland Park and fishing north of the Fred Hartman Bridge, they landed 15 keeper speckled trout. They were using live shrimp under popping corks in 7 feet of water. Cacciotti reported good water clarity with a temperature of 65 degrees.
The Christmas fishing story will be in print Wednesday. I hope everyone will enjoy the read.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
