Sunday’s weather turned out better than expected. Early winds were light, then increased into the afternoon. A weak cold front passed through the area Monday afternoon with little rainfall. Winds are forecast to be northeast. How strong is the only question.
Capt. Jim West with Bolivar Guide Service sent in a fishing report from East Galveston Bay.
“Trout fishing is good, but a lot of the fish are small,” West said.
There are plenty of oversized reds cruising the bay, which are keeping his anglers busy. The water in East Bay is extremely clear, sometimes too clear, which slows the bite down. All his catches are coming off a variety of artificial baits.
Robert Drew reported birds are working over schools of bull reds along the west side of Galveston Bay north of Eagle Point. The Kemah and Seabrook flats are the best places to find these reds schooling in the open water.
Drew also reported Clear Lake is holding some keeper-sized redfish. The best bait has been live shrimp fished under a popping cork in the lake and artificial lures under the birds. He mentioned the trout fishing inside the lake has slowed for the time being.
Stephen Thompson fishing out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp ran up to the Bayport Channel, finding some speckled trout. Thompson was using live shrimp fished underneath popping corks thrown tight against the rocks.
Column follower Louis Thiel recently emailed a question about the sale of Galveston Bay speckled trout, flounder and redfish in grocery stores like H-E-B and Kroger. Thiel asked why don’t these stores carry fish from Galveston Bay?
The answer is speckled trout and redfish can’t be commercial harvested in Texas coastal waters. If you do see these fish for sale, more than likely the trout came from Louisiana. Redfish will either be farm-raised or from Louisiana, maybe even another state. Ask those selling the fish where the fish came from, and they should be able to give you an answer.
If your report wasn’t in this Reel Report, it’ll be in the following day’s Reel Report. There’s a security zone set up north of the Fred Hartman Bridge until Saturday. If you’re fishing in the area, don’t be surprised if you’re asked to leave. They might even stop you at the bridge.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
