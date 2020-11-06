Once again, nice weather prevailed upon the Galveston area and fishing did pick up Friday.
Also, once again we are watching a hurricane in the Gulf and, while none of the forecasts predict landfall anywhere near Galveston, it will cast some side effects around here. Most likely high tide levels and higher seas offshore will be the impacts.
While fishing did improve, anglers still are catching smaller fish. The flounder run is on. However, most of the fish caught are males up to 17 inches in length, with a large number under the 15-inch minimum size.
Good numbers of undersized trout and reds are being caught in the bays. Flounder caught in the back bays and marsh areas are running larger than their counterparts being landed along the Galveston Ship Channel.
Sunday and Monday look to be plagued by an east wind, and this could be one of the side effects of the hurricane. I hope by Tuesday the effects will be over and more normal conditions will return.
The water temperatures are climbing back up, with Friday's readings just over 70 degrees. That is about five degrees warmer than readings taken just after the recent cold front.
Two reports were in by Friday evening. The first from Ron Ciaccio who, along with friends, fished the West Bay area this week.
Ciaccio said, “We had two decent days this week on Wednesday and Friday. We fished a couple of areas in West Bay and Greens Lake. Lots of undersized reds and trout were released.”
In the same area mentioned by Ciaccio, Galveston resident Ryan Fields caught a Texas Grand Slam plus a Spanish mackerel while fishing near North Deer Island on Friday.
Crabbing is holding on with the warmer waters, with net and line crabbers taking some nice blue crabs from around docks and piers.
