Spring finally has arrived and not a bit too soon for most of us. We are now getting settled after that devastating freeze in late February, and everything is warming up.
On Friday, it certainly did not feel like it was beginning to warm. As the weekend progresses, however, more spring-like weather will return.
One of a number of indicators of how the fishing has been and likely will be in the near future is found in the number of fishing pictures in “Nice Catch” each Saturday. Based on the number today, it looks like the bite will be on for the second round of spring break visitors next week.
Some of the largest black drum of the season are appearing, especially around the jetties. Other locations scattered around the Galveston area are producing nice catches of drum of all sizes.
Friday morning while the north wind was gusting, Tex Henderson and Frank Cox fished the leeward side of Goat Island along the Intracoastal Waterway. Using mullet and shad for bait, they landed four puppy drum and an undersized red that was released. The big fish of the day came just before they called it quits when a 33-inch black drum took one of the larger pieces of mullet.
Henderson said it was a fun fight while it lasted and even enjoyable watching the big fish swim away after release.
The brisk winds associated with the cold front slowed action Friday. This weekend, however, velocities should drop and the action resume.
Look for many of the hot spots prior to the frontal system to return and among those are the jetties, Galveston Channel area, Texas City Dike, Upper West Bay and Offatts Bayou.
