It was a nice day on Galveston Bay on Tuesday. Winds were from the west early with low tides in the morning. The tide was incoming early, which is when the best bite occurred, but it was brief.
I noticed the beachfront water was clear green while driving home. Greg Hagerud took advantage of the conditions Tuesday morning. He waded the surf east of the Pleasure Pier. Water was full of baitfish. He threw all types of lures and never had a bite. Live mullet caught in a cast net produced nothing.
Maybe the water was too clear. It’s tough to get a bite when this happens. He did witness an angler throwing a silver spoon off the nearby rock jetty catching Spanish mackerel and an occasional speckled trout.
Daniel West and his friend were fishing out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp, and they had a good day Tuesday. They had their limit of trout from the Exxon A-lease gas wells. Live shrimp underneath popping corks produced the fish.
Capt. Juan Cruz and his wife, Addie, also caught speckled trout Tuesday in the gas wells. They fished live shrimp underneath popping corks.
I ran a group out of Eagle Point on Tuesday. We tried to chase redfish early. The fish were where I thought they would be, but we could not get them to eat. It’s so frustrating at times, especially when you can see the fish.
We stayed too long in the area, not moving to the wells early enough. The incoming tide just about reached the peak, managing only a few fish before it stopped.
61st Street Fishing Pier in Galveston reported plenty of speckled trout caught Monday evening and overnight into Tuesday. Sharks also were caught during the day, along with gafftop and whiting. I have fond memories as a teenager, fishing off the pier at night, under the lights. I might have to take a stroll down those planks one night soon, for old times’ sake.
Systems in the Atlantic are seeing plenty of activity this week. Keep aware of the situation. Also, my young niece was admitted into the hospital Tuesday. Her name is Annabelle. Please keep her in your prayers, thanks.
