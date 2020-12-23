Again this year, the Christmas Eve edition of the Reel Report presents the late Vince Stiglich Jr’s. popular version of “The Night Before Christmas.”
“Twas the night before Christmas on the island you know; Way out on West Bay where there is no snow, Asleep in their bunks were Billy and Lou, a dreamin’ of limits like me and like you. Not stockings but waders hung close to their beds for those were two anglers, what more need be said?
"Then all of a sudden from out of the night came such a ruckus it gave them a fright! They saw across the water like a shot from a gun a highly decorated outboard coming in on the run.
"The driver was casting and reeling at will and horsepower not reindeer he drove with such skill. Come on there, Johnson and you too Mercury, there’s going to be plenty of action for you and for me.
"The driver in old jeans and a shirt that was red, had a cap filled with lures on top of his head. As he stepped from the outboard, he was truly a sight, with rod and reel ready and raring to fight.
"As he burst into the cabin, the anglers awoke. And both so astonished that no one spoke.
"He filled their ice chest with goodies galore, so much that neither could think of anything more.
"When Billy recovered the use of his jaws, he asked in a whisper, are you Santa Claus?
"'Am I the real Santa? Well, what do you think?'” And he smiled as he gave both anglers a wink. Then he jumped into his outboard and called back in a drawl
“'To all Texas anglers tight lines and full limits, y’all.'"
In closing, I want to wish all of you a wonderful Christmas Day, and I hope that special fishing gift awaits you under the tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.