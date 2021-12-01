Just like that, Wednesday is the first day of December. This year has flown by. Well, it has for me anyway.
Twenty-four more days until Christmas, whether you’re ready or not. I did bass fish Wednesday, and I’ll share my experience in Friday’s column.
Joe Bukowski reported late Tuesday the west side of Clear Lake is holding some speckled trout. Many of the fish are just under the legal limit with a few keepers mixed in the schools. Bukowski landed most of his fish on soft plastic, but a couple were caught on purple MirrOlure soft-dines.
Capt. Juan Cruz and Dan West launched from Eagle Point Fishing Camp and headed north. They fished the waters above the Fred Hartman Bridge, armed with live shrimp. They landed nine keeper trout along with plenty of throwbacks, two sheepshead and one black drum.
Ernie Johnson and Dennis Childs left out of Eagle Point Fishing Camp and ventured into Trinity Bay. Their first stop was near the HL&P spillway. They didn’t stay long and kept running to the back reaches of Jack’s Pocket. The water was in great shape and loaded with speckled trout.
The only problem was most of the fish were undersized. Johnson and Childs managed to pick up eight keepers, catching them on live shrimp underneath popping corks.
Allan Stubblefield and I fished again Tuesday. This time, we decided to stay close to Eagle Point. Our first stop produced plenty of bites, all on soft plastics. Many of the trout were undersized, but we ended up with a limit.
Since Stubblefield never ventured far into Moses Lake for fear of running aground, we checked it out. I ran him all through the lake. We made one more stop on the way back to Eagle Point. Stubblefield landed a half dozen redfish using live shrimp.
As always, please keep sending in those fishing reports. Thanks in advance.
Capt. David Dillman is a columnist for The Daily News. Report your catch to reel.report@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5273.
